The Rock Shares Moment With Ethan Page On WWE NXT, Page Comments After Show

– The Rock had a backstage segment on WWE NXT where he gave props to Ethan Page. Tuesday night’s episode saw the Final Boss appear during a backstage segment where Page was arguing with Ava over Page’s assault of Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander in recent weeks.

The Rock said that he’s heard a lot about Page, not all of it good, and that if Page ever needs anything to call him. He pointed out that despite his being the Final Boss, Ava was the Final Boss in NXT and that he would see Page on the main roster. He then said to “get your sweet ass out of here” and smacked him on the butt as Page left.

Page posted a video to Twitter after the show where he reacted to the segment, saying, “”You know, Shawn Michaels? Not a fan. Triple H? Not a fan. Nick Khan, I’m assuming not a fan. The Final Boss — The Final Boss seems to get what I got going on. Hell, he even said I had a sweet ass. I guess we could say that The Final Boss smells what Ethan Page is cooking.”