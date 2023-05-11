The Rock Is Excited For WWE Sale, Sees ‘Smooth Sailing’ Between Endeavor & WWE

The Rock is looking forward to how WWE’s sale to Endeavor shakes up the entertainment world, noting he sees a smooth road ahead for the two companies. The WWE alum and actor recently appeared on CNBC Squawk on the Street and shared his thoughts about the sale, Vince McMahon working with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the WWE sale: “There have been some big deals in the wrestling space, yes. I just connected with Vince the other day.”

On how he sees Vince McMahon and Ari Emanuel working together: “I see smooth sailing. They’ve known each other for a very long time. We all have, as a matter of fact, and I see smooth sailing with this. This has been a long time coming. Think about where Vince started. I often talk about my seven bucks moment, how I had seven bucks in my pocket when I was cut from the Canadian Football League. Vince had his seven bucks moment as well when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that is in the billions of dollars. I see, when I say smooth sailing, these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that is going to entertain the masses. Between WWE, UFC, Bullriding, and probably other things that are coming down the pipe, I’m excited about this merger.”