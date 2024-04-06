– During an interview with Joe Tessitore for ESPN ahead of WrestleMania 40, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed the evolution of his character into the Final Boss, the negotiations for WrestleMania 39 that ultimately fell through, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Rock on evolving into the Final Boss: “I would categorize the evolution into Final Boss as when opportunity meets the willingness to listen, truly listen. You can hear fans, but there is a difference between hearing and listening. There is also a difference between hearing, listening, and action. In this case, when the idea of Rock vs. Roman Reigns was the main event idea that was going to happen at last year’s WrestleMania, it was converging nicely, we were having discussions, myself and Nick Khan. That was coming together, and that wasn’t meant to be.”

On the WrestleMania 39 negotiations happening with Vince McMahon and not Nick Khan: We decided to put the pencils down. Not with Nick Khan, but with Vince McMahon. I suggested to Vince, let’s put the pencils down for now and maybe we can return to this at another time. As I started to come back and structured a new deal and agreement with Ari [Ari Emanuel], the goal was then, ‘Let’s put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Let’s do that.’ As we started to put that on its feet, the fans started to voice their concern, which is one of the best parts about our business.”

On fans voicing their concerns for WrestleMania 40: “When the fans voice their concerns, whether it’s five, five thousand, or five million. You can listen, you can choose to truck through it, or you can choose to take action and serve them properly. As we started to put the whole thing on its feet, a moment came, I felt like it was a critical moment, I remember calling Nick and Ari. ‘I have this idea, I don’t think we should truck through this. The thing that bothers me most is that there are a group of fans who are upset. I don’t know what the answer is, but how about this as an idea. Why don’t we go with this incredible storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. This idea of finishing his story is one the fans have invested in, we as a company have invested in that too. Rock and Roman can wait. However, what if The Rock turned heel? What if The Rock not only turned heel, but I was able to present a version of The Rock that was 10.0.'”

The Rock returns to the ring for the first time in years tonight at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. He will team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.