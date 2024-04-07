The Rock Explains Why He Won’t Endorse Presidential Candidate This Year

The Rock endorsed Joe Biden for President back in 2020 and says he’s hesitant to endorse anyone for the 2024 election. He explained his decision in an interview with The Will Cain Show (via Wrestling Inc).

He said: “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no. The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time … Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no. I do trust the American people and I trust that whoever they vote for, that’s going to be my President. That’s who I’m going to support 100%.”

When asked if he would run, he added: “As of now, no. That’s not my intention. I’m not a politician, I’m not into politics. Right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pick-ups and things like that. That’s important to me.“