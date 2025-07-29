wrestling / News
The Rock Reflects On His Final Boss Character In WWE: Unreal
The Rock feels very good about his Final Boss character, as he noted in an episode of WWE: Unreal. The new Netflix docuseries chronicles the period for WWE from Raw’s Netflix debut to SummerSlam and Rock, who was part of the Cody Rhodes & John Cena storyline, is featured discussing his character that debuted in the build to WrestleMania 40.
“The Final Boss,” Rock began (per Fightful). “The greatest heel professional wrestling has seen. Insurmountable antagonist. There is nothing the Final Boss can’t do. There’s nothing the Final Boss can’t say. Becoming this new version has been the most gratifying decision that I’ve ever made.”
The Rock has not been on WWE TV since he facilitated Cena’s heel turn on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. You can see our recap of the first episode of Unreal here.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks a Double Turn for John Cena & Cody Rhodes at WWE SumerSlam Would Be Difficult To Pull Off
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Goldberg Needed to Work His WWE Retirement Match
- Ric Flair Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ For Tiffany Stratton Over April Segment With Charlotte Flair
- CM Punk On What He Loves About WWE Under Triple H, Missing Michael Hayes