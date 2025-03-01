The Rock Makes Final Pitch To Cody Rhodes Via Satellite On WWE Smackdown

The Rock gave Cody Rhodes the hard sell for his soul in the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Rhodes appear in the ring with Michael Cole, who asked Rhodes about The Rock’s offer and whether he will accept it at Elimination Chamber tomorrow. Rhodes said that he knows Cole and everyone has questions and says he could get a number of benefits if he accepts the offer.

Rhodes was then gifted with a custom truck via The Rock, who appeared on the Tron and told him to enjoy the truck. He also said that he’s been talking to Dusty and said he knew Rhodes would do the right thing, showing off a weight belt with “Cody’s Soul” and the date of Dusty Rhodes’ passing on it. Rock said that the day that Dusty passed away broke his heart and that he didn’t want Rhodes to break his heart again. He repeated that he wanted Rhodes to be his champion and wanted his soul, saying, I love you, brother.”