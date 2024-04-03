The Rock Gets In ‘Final Word’ Before WrestleMania

The Rock delivered what he called the “final word” before his match at WrestleMania 40. As noted, Rock and Roman Reigns assaulted their WrestleMania 40 night one opponents to close out last night’s show, whipping them and more. Rock posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday with a montage of the feud, writing:

WWE also posted a video of Rock as he walked to the back after last night’s beatdown with the Bloodline, saying simply, “F**k them.”