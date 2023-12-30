The Rock Has ‘First Ever’ Experience With In-N-Out Burger, Has Been There Before

The Rock posted to social media about having his “first ever” experience with In-N-Out Burger, even though it’s not actually his first. The Great One posted to his Instagram account earlier this week to share video of his “first ever” visit there, as you can see below.

In the post, Rock wrote:

“My first ever @innout burger experience.

Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order

But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know shit

But I’m a quick study

Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their “holy shit it’s the rock” energy

LOVED the grub

And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip

Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I’ll see ya down the road.”