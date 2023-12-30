wrestling / News
The Rock Has ‘First Ever’ Experience With In-N-Out Burger, Has Been There Before
The Rock posted to social media about having his “first ever” experience with In-N-Out Burger, even though it’s not actually his first. The Great One posted to his Instagram account earlier this week to share video of his “first ever” visit there, as you can see below.
In the post, Rock wrote:
“My first ever @innout burger experience.
Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order
But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know shit
But I’m a quick study
Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their “holy shit it’s the rock” energy
LOVED the grub
And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip
Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I’ll see ya down the road.”
The issue here is that, as Fightful notes, Rock has posted about his “first-ever” time with the popular California burger chain twice before, as you can see below. We all get forgetful, I guess!