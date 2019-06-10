The Rock Gave YouTube Star Lilly Singh Advice Ahead of Her New Late Night Talk Show

– YouTube star Lilly Singh is headed to late night, and she says she received some advice from the Rock on how to do it. Singh, who has done some work with WWE in the past, spoke with ET Canada about her new show A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Global and how the wrestler/actor helped her realize her dream.

“Dwayne’s advice was great, he said: ‘Listen, if you want to become a late night host and then also act and also do all these other things then you will do that. Don’t feel like there’s one specific path you have to follow,’ and he gave me the example of himself,” Singh said. “He’s really created this path that is kind of unparalleled and so he’s like, ‘Do the same thing. Don’t let people tell you you can’t do one thing and not the other.’ So, right after I hung up with him, I was like, ‘I’m going to be a late night host now!’”

Singh became famous through YouTube, where she has 14.8 million subscribers. She is a longtime WWE fan and has produced a few videos with them over the years, some of which you can see below.