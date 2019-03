– The Rock reacted to the 1st Armored Division of the US Army naming one of their tanks after him, calling it an honor and calling the tank “sexy AF.” You can see the post below by the division and the Great One, who said, “”I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone.”

Like anything remotely involving the military, the move drew criticism from a smattering of people, with such responses as, “How much innocent people is that tank gonna kill?” and “Can’t believe you support this s**t? Those guys on the other side of the line are great men too, with family at home also.. War is a losers game – be better!” However, as of this writing, by far the majority of the responses to the tweets and Instagram post are positive and supportive of the Rock.

"If you smell what America's Tank Division is cooking!"

Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock.

Hopefully the "People's Champ" will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!#TuesdayThoughts — 1st Armored Division (@1stArmoredDiv) March 12, 2019