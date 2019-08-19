The Rock Gets Married Again In Hawaii

In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that he got married to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian at a ceremony in Hawaii.

He wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. P?maika?i (blessed).”

This is the Rock’s second marriage. Hashian is the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian. They met in 2006 while Rock was filming The Game Plan in 2006. They have two children together: Jsamine (born in December 2015) and Tiana (born in April 2018). The Rock also has another daughter, Simone (born August 2001), from his first marriage.