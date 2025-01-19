The Rock Gets a Special Makeover From His Daughters

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an adorable video on his social media showing The Final Boss getting a makeover from his young daughters, Jazzy and Tia. You can view that clip below.

The Rock wrote in the caption, “What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, “Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you” and me saying – ‘yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym’ hellodarknessmyoldfriend #papabearduties 1-18-25 (hey I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older, but they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long – bring it on 😂)”