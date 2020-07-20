The Rock Gives Gym Advice To Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns posted a workout photo to Instagram, which prompted a response from his cousin, The Rock, giving him some advice.

Reigns wrote: “Shoulders week 1 #Y3T. Seated Side Laterals, Rep range 12-16. Definitely getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where I want to be. The grind continues as I follow this fitness Journey/Lifestyle. Hope this finds everyone well and in good health. Shout out to Coach @neil_yoda_hill1 , wishing u a speedy recovery my friend! Stay safe and God bless!”

The Rock replied in the comments: “This post makes me very proud! I know that gym is wired for amazing sound, so turn some music on!!! #hardestworkersintheroom”