The Rock Gives Puppy to Family at Premiere of DC League of Super Pets

July 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a family a rescue puppy at the premiere of DC League of Supet Pets. You can check out a video released by Access for the moment below. DC League of Super Pets, starring The Rock as the voice of Krypto the Super Dog, hits theaters on Friday, July 29.

