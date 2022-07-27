wrestling / News
The Rock Gives Puppy to Family at Premiere of DC League of Super Pets
July 27, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a family a rescue puppy at the premiere of DC League of Supet Pets. You can check out a video released by Access for the moment below. DC League of Super Pets, starring The Rock as the voice of Krypto the Super Dog, hits theaters on Friday, July 29.
