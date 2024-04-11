wrestling / News
The Rock Gives Top 5 (Actually 15) Reasons Not to Screw With the Final Boss
The Rock took to social media today to list his top five reasons (which is actually a lot more) to “not to f*** with the Final Boss.” The WWE star and TKO board member posted the video to his Twitter account, which includes highlights of his from his match at WrestleMania 40.
You can see the video in the post below, which reads:
Top 5 reasons to f*ck around and find out.
– Final Boss @WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/s9OFzkxCIl
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 11, 2024
