The Rock To Be Grand Marshall At NASCAR Daytona 500
January 29, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that The Rock will be the Grand Marshall at the NASCAR Daytona 500 next month. The race airs on FOX on February 18 at 2:30 PM. Charlotte Flair was the honorary race official for this event last year.
