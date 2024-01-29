wrestling / News

The Rock To Be Grand Marshall At NASCAR Daytona 500

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock WWE Raw 1-02-24 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that The Rock will be the Grand Marshall at the NASCAR Daytona 500 next month. The race airs on FOX on February 18 at 2:30 PM. Charlotte Flair was the honorary race official for this event last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading