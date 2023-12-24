The Rock Grants Make-A-Wish, Hints at WWE Return

In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that he recently granted a Make-A-Wish for 15-year-old Jayden, who wanted to meet him. The two talked wrestling and Rock said he hinted that he would be back in wrestling soon.

He wrote: “Droppin that old school Rock theme music for my boy Jayden Harden from @makeawishamerica! Jayden is 15 and he’s awesome!! Jayden’s wish was to meet, “the people’s champ”. He is a HUUUUUGE ROCK & pro wrestling fan and we had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches!! I LOVE pro wrestling so my time with Jayden was super dope!

I told him a little secret that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses. There’s a lot of negative and toxic noise out there in the world – but there’s a lot of positive, good things too, and Jayden is one of them. #MakeAWishDay #21Kids #BestDayEver”