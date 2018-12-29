Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Grants Several Wishes On Set Of Hobbs & Shaw, Swoggle To Face Scott Steiner

December 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ballers Dwayne Johnson The Rock

– The Rock granted several wishes from the set of his new film Hobbs & Shaw in London. He spent time with several kids and gave them gifts like one year of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles, as well as cookies he baked himself.

– AIW has announced a match between Scott Steiner and Swoggle for their “Slumber Party Massacre” event.

article topics :

Swoggle, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading