Various News: The Rock Grants Several Wishes On Set Of Hobbs & Shaw, Swoggle To Face Scott Steiner
December 29, 2018 | Posted by
– The Rock granted several wishes from the set of his new film Hobbs & Shaw in London. He spent time with several kids and gave them gifts like one year of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles, as well as cookies he baked himself.
– AIW has announced a match between Scott Steiner and Swoggle for their “Slumber Party Massacre” event.
