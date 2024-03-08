WWE News: The Rock Celebrates WWE’s 100 Million Youtube Subscribers, Grayson Waller Thinks Randy Orton is Overrated, Preview Of This Week’s A&E Biography of Scott Hall

– As previously reported, WWE announced that it has surpassed 100 million subscribers on Youtube. In a post on Twitter, The Rock, who was given credit for the milestone, celebrated the company’s success.

He wrote: “100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS! Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition. Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us. Congratulations to our hardworking superstars, staff, and crew. The jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, downin’ Teremanas at the pubs, sayin’ f**k off you crybabies with a hundred million subs. ~ the people’s champ #directoroftheboard @wwe @TKOGrp”

– In a post on Twitter, Grayson Waller took a shot at Randy Orton.

He wrote: “It’s been a weird few days, I’ve started hearing voices in my head. They keep saying “Randy Orton is overrated””

– A&E has released a preview for Sunday’s episode of Biography, which looks at Scott Hall.