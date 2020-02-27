The Rock Has A Cameo In Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

Taylor Swift has released a music video for her song ‘The Man’, and you may have noticed an electrifying voice cameo. Swift plays a man in the video (which makes sense) and when she speaks at the end, the voice that comes out of her is The Rock’s. The video is below and Rock’s cameo happens at around 3:30.

This isn’t the first time the song has had ties to wrestling, as Becky Lynch called out Swift for using ‘The Man’ last year.