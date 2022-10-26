wrestling / News
The Rock Has Been Nominated For Six People’s Choice Awards
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
The nominations have been announced for the People’s Choice Awards and The Rock has picked up six of them. He has three for his new film Black Adam and another three for Young Rock. The list includes:
Action Movie of 2022: Black Adam
Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Comedy Show of 2022: Young Rock
Male TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Comedy TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002
- Wardlow on How the Locker Room Atmosphere Has Improved Backstage in AEW
- Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk