The Rock Has Been Nominated For Six People’s Choice Awards

The nominations have been announced for the People’s Choice Awards and The Rock has picked up six of them. He has three for his new film Black Adam and another three for Young Rock. The list includes:

Action Movie of 2022: Black Adam

Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Comedy Show of 2022: Young Rock

Male TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Comedy TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock