The Rock Helps Induct Bret Hart For Canadian Walk of Fame, Thanks Hart For Mentoring Him
As previously reported, Bret Hart was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame this weekend, the first wrestler to ever receive the honor. The Rock sent in a video for the event to pay tribute to Hart, and continued to do so on Twitter.
He wrote: “Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment.”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 18, 2021
