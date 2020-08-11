wrestling / News

The Rock Tops List of 2020’s Highest Paid Actors

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Forbes reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson topped their list of the highest paid actors of 2020 (June 1st, 2019 to June 1st, 2020), earning $87.5 million. A big chunk of Rock’s earnings came from the Netflix film, Red Notice, which paid him $23.5 million.

The Rock’s Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds ($71.5 million), along with Mark Wahlberg ($58 million), Ben Affleck ($55 million), and Vin Diesel ($54 million), rounded out the top five. Like The Rock, a big percentage of their earnings came from Netflix content.

The Rock also topped the list in 2019, earning $89.4 million.

The Rock put some of that money towards buying the XFL recently.

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Ashish

