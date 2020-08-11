The Rock Tops List of 2020’s Highest Paid Actors

Forbes reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson topped their list of the highest paid actors of 2020 (June 1st, 2019 to June 1st, 2020), earning $87.5 million. A big chunk of Rock’s earnings came from the Netflix film, Red Notice, which paid him $23.5 million.

The Rock’s Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds ($71.5 million), along with Mark Wahlberg ($58 million), Ben Affleck ($55 million), and Vin Diesel ($54 million), rounded out the top five. Like The Rock, a big percentage of their earnings came from Netflix content.

The Rock also topped the list in 2019, earning $89.4 million.

The Rock put some of that money towards buying the XFL recently.