wrestling / News
The Rock Tops List of 2020’s Highest Paid Actors
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
Forbes reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson topped their list of the highest paid actors of 2020 (June 1st, 2019 to June 1st, 2020), earning $87.5 million. A big chunk of Rock’s earnings came from the Netflix film, Red Notice, which paid him $23.5 million.
The Rock’s Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds ($71.5 million), along with Mark Wahlberg ($58 million), Ben Affleck ($55 million), and Vin Diesel ($54 million), rounded out the top five. Like The Rock, a big percentage of their earnings came from Netflix content.
The Rock also topped the list in 2019, earning $89.4 million.
The Rock put some of that money towards buying the XFL recently.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104
- Young Bucks Mock Dexter Lumis’ Edited Leap On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character