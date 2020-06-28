wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Hosts Global Citizen’s Global Goal Concert, Extended Cut Released for What’s Next for Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela (Video)
June 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted Global Citizen’s Global Goal: United For Our Future yesterday (June 27). The Rock released the following video from the concert, promoting treatment for COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. The concert featured performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher, Miley Cyrus and more.
Additionally, Race to Witch Mountain, which Johnson starred in, will be available on Disney+ starting July 3.
– AEW released an extended cut video for the recent vignette featuring Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. You can view the extended cut of “What’s Next for Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela?” in the player below.
