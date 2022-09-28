The Rock Hypes Upcoming Appearance In Toronto, Same Night As AEW Rampage

In a post on Twitter, The Rock announced that he will return to Toronto for a special screening of his new movie Black Adam. The screening takes place at Cineplex’s The Rec Room on October 13. In a coincidence, this will be the same night as AEW Rampage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, just 1.5 miles away.

He wrote: “TORONTO, it’s been way too long. I’ll see you OCT 13th #FINALLY #BlackAdamRocksCanada #BlackAdam.”

It’s part of an upcoming tour to promote the film, with more special screenings. You can see the full list below.