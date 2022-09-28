wrestling / News
The Rock Hypes Upcoming Appearance In Toronto, Same Night As AEW Rampage
In a post on Twitter, The Rock announced that he will return to Toronto for a special screening of his new movie Black Adam. The screening takes place at Cineplex’s The Rec Room on October 13. In a coincidence, this will be the same night as AEW Rampage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, just 1.5 miles away.
He wrote: “TORONTO, it’s been way too long. I’ll see you OCT 13th #FINALLY #BlackAdamRocksCanada #BlackAdam.”
TORONTO, it’s been way too long.
I’ll see you OCT 13th ⚡️⚡️⚡️#FINALLY #BlackAdamRocksCanada #BlackAdam https://t.co/baLVdyXF1H
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2022
It’s part of an upcoming tour to promote the film, with more special screenings. You can see the full list below.
Pumped to announce our #BlackAdam Global Tour begins.
This has been my 10 year+ passion project and no better way to release it to the world – than by touring the world
Thank U so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliver
See you soon 🌏
Mexico City 🇲🇽 you’re up first! pic.twitter.com/SO8fI109H2
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 28, 2022
