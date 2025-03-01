The Rock Hypes WWE Elimination Chamber: ‘Coming To Toronto For Someone’s Soul’

The Rock is set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and he’s expecting a wild night. As previously noted, The Rock has offered Cody Rhodes the world to be his champion, and he wants Rhodes’ soul in return with an answer due at tomorrow night’s PPV in Toronto. The Final Boss posted to Instagram on Friday to promote the show as you can see below, writing:

“Comin’ to Toronto for someone’s soul. Gonna be a wild f<>n night”