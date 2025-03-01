wrestling / News

The Rock Hypes WWE Elimination Chamber: ‘Coming To Toronto For Someone’s Soul’

February 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WWE Elimination Chamber Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

The Rock is set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and he’s expecting a wild night. As previously noted, The Rock has offered Cody Rhodes the world to be his champion, and he wants Rhodes’ soul in return with an answer due at tomorrow night’s PPV in Toronto. The Final Boss posted to Instagram on Friday to promote the show as you can see below, writing:

“Comin’ to Toronto for someone’s soul.

Gonna be a wild f<>n night”

