The Rock Hypes WWE SmackDown Appearance in Memphis

– WWE Superstar and board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hyped up his appearance on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, were he’ll be appearing alongside Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Rock wrote earlier on social media, “Final Boss. Get ready MEMPHIS – this FRIDAY The Rock comes home ⚡️#smackdown #peopleschamp #flexkavana @wwe @TKOGrp”

Friday Night SmackDown is being held at the FedEX Forum in Memphis on Friday, March 15. The show will be broadcast live on FOX. Also, the former WWE Champion will be returning to the ring at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he’ll be teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.