wrestling / News
The Rock Identifies as Black & Samoan, Says He ‘Transcended Race in Wrestling’
– The Rock responded to a fan on Twitter who said the Great One identified and was booked as Samoan in WWE, taking the opportunity to set him straight. The conversation sparked from a few Twitter users who were commenting the current Kofi Kingston storyline as “Vince McMahon is going to extraordinary lengths to stop a black man becoming champion.” Someone brought up the rock, which led to a comment that Rock “identifies as Samoan in WWE and was booked that way after Nation days.”
That brought Rocky in, as you can see below:
Glad I came across this and I’ll give you guys some context & truth.
I identify as exactly what I am – both. Equally proud. Black/Samoan.
And my friend, let me expand your thoughts a bit here – I transcended race in wrestling so there was no “booked that way”. Thx guys
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 20, 2019