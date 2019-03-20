The Rock Identifies as Black & Samoan, Says He ‘Transcended Race in Wrestling’

– The Rock responded to a fan on Twitter who said the Great One identified and was booked as Samoan in WWE, taking the opportunity to set him straight. The conversation sparked from a few Twitter users who were commenting the current Kofi Kingston storyline as “Vince McMahon is going to extraordinary lengths to stop a black man becoming champion.” Someone brought up the rock, which led to a comment that Rock “identifies as Samoan in WWE and was booked that way after Nation days.”

That brought Rocky in, as you can see below: