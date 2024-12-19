wrestling / News
The Rock Says It’s ‘Incredibly Hard’ To Get Into Ring Shape At His Age
In an interview with People, The Rock spoke about getting into ring shape for Wrestlemania XL earlier this year, a process that the ‘Final Boss’ said was difficult to do. Rock wrestled on night one of the show, teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.
Rock said: “It’s incredibly hard. The training becomes really extensive, and the training camp becomes extensive. So, I went [to] training camp for WrestleMania, which was about an eight- to nine-week training camp. It’s really fast, and fortunately, I was able to get through it all.“
