The Rock Inducted Into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
January 21, 2024 | Posted by
The Rock was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Miami Hurricanes Twitter account posted on Saturday to announce the news, which Rock retweeted. The Great One wrote:
“Thank you Fam.
Life’s road is long, wild and unpredictable.
Core values & relentless work ethic principles I learned at @CanesFootball. Honored and grateful to be inducted in the @PolynesianFBHOF.”
Rock was inducted alongside Domata Peko and Reno Mahe as the Class of 2024.
