The Rock Reportedly Has Input On WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Class

The Rock has had some input on who is in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Great One, who is competing at WrestleMania and part of the TKO board of directors, has had some input on this year’s class.

The report notes that Rock having input will be “evident” if the planned inductees are revealed as they are scheduled to be. There’s no additional information on what that means though. Another source said that Rock had input on all of this year’s inductees although that’s yet to be confirmed.

Thus far Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda) have been announced as inductees to the Hall of Fame for this year.