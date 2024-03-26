The Rock Interrupts Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw

The Rock made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw, interrupting Cody Rhodes to privately tell him something. Monday night’s show saw Rhodes come out to the ring and cut a promo noting that he’s had to play the role of a champion in WWE because Roman Reigns, the actual champion, never shows up. Rhodes then said that he hates Reigns but respects him and asked fans to stay with him on the ride through WrestleMania.

The Rock then came out to the ring and stared down Rhodes for a long period of time. He then leaned in, whispered something to Rhodes and then walked away. When asked in a backstage segment shortly after what he said, Rock told Jackie Redmond to ask Rhodes.