The Rock Is Open To Another Match If It ‘Makes Sense’

In an interview with Comicbook.com, The Rock was asked about a possible future title reign and spoke about possibly wrestling for WWE again. Here are highlights:

He said: “I don’t know if I have another title run considering I’m the people’s champion. I don’t know if it’s another title run. I think possibly there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense and it seems like Roman. I’m very close with Roman obviously and we talk about this all the time. I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work, it all continues to improve and grow. That’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some not only score a touchdown but they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that. You can start to read the tea leaves. Again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together. And we’ll see down the road.”