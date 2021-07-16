The Rock & John Cena Promote WWE’s Return to Live Audiences

The Rock and John Cena are looking forward to WWE’s return to live audiences on Friday, posting to social media to share their excitement. The two actor/WWE stars took to Twitter on Thursday to share the video posted by Vince McMahon and hype the return to the road.

Rock wrote:

“Congratulations Vince and @wwe Universe on this big milestone. A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana and I know what this means to all the wrestlers. Welcome back and as I always say, ‘move the crowd’”

Cena added:

“I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely!”

