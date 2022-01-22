The Rock Jokes About His Action Figure Jobbing to One for Cody Rhodes, Cody Responds on Twitter

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday who wrote a tweet about his son having a play match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock with his wrestling action figures. The Rock later responded on Twitter and joked about jobbing to Cody.

The fan initially tweeted, “My son Jack is a huge @AEW fan & his favorite wrestler is @CodyRhodes. The figure was a Christmas present that just showed up in the mail today & this boy is thrilled. Cody & @TheRock are currently having an epic match I can hear from his room.”

The Rock later wrote in response, “Looks like I’m doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lol Happy to do it though.”

Cody Rhodes later responded to The Rock’s tweet with a gif, which you can see below: