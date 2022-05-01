The Rock Jokes That His Wax Figure Needs Bigger Glutes After Seeing Khloe Kardashian’s Figure

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum recently revealed their new wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and The Rock stopped by to see it. He posted a video to TikTok showing how after seeing Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure, he asked them to give his figure “some glutes.”

Khloe responded by posting The Rock’s video to her Instagram Stories, noting that her figure is in good company with The Rock’s figure, and that Madame Tussauds hooked her up regarding the glutes.