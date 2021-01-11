wrestling / News
The Rock Launching New Energy Drink In March
In a post on Instagram, The Rock announced that he will launch a new energy drink called ZOA Energy in March, which he claims is ‘clean and healthy.’
He wrote: “Ladies & gents, it’s our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy —
The first of its kind, CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warriors in all of us.
Our ZOA– formulation will be the first ever – ultimate healthy and immunity supporting energy drink to offer
100% Vitamin C
Vitamin D
Vitamin B
Essential Aminos
Camu Camu
Turmeric
Antioxidants
Acerola
Choline
* and finally, the healthy dose of 160mgs of natural caffeine from green tea extracts and green coffee beans.
This ones for all of you – the health conscious everyday warrior who lives LIFE POSITIVE.
It’s our privilege to serve you.
#ZOA–
COMING THIS MARCH
* Founding partners *
@danygarciaco
@daverienzi
John Shulman
(founder, Juggernaut Capital)
