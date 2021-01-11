The Rock Launching New Energy Drink In March

In a post on Instagram, The Rock announced that he will launch a new energy drink called ZOA Energy in March, which he claims is ‘clean and healthy.’

He wrote: “Ladies & gents, it’s our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy —

The first of its kind, CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warriors in all of us.

Our ZOA– formulation will be the first ever – ultimate healthy and immunity supporting energy drink to offer

100% Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin B

Essential Aminos

Camu Camu

Turmeric

Antioxidants

Acerola

Choline

* and finally, the healthy dose of 160mgs of natural caffeine from green tea extracts and green coffee beans.

This ones for all of you – the health conscious everyday warrior who lives LIFE POSITIVE.

It’s our privilege to serve you.

#ZOA–

COMING THIS MARCH

* Founding partners *

@danygarciaco

@daverienzi

John Shulman

(founder, Juggernaut Capital)