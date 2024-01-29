WWE News: The Rock Grants Make-A-Wish To Wyoming Teen, Takes Picture With Fan At WWE HQ

– A couple of recent news stories featured The Rock having interactions with young fans, one as part of a Make-A-Wish experience. Oil City News has an article on the WWE star and TKO board member meeting 17 year-old Adelaide Bomberger of Cheyenne. Adelaide is fighting cancer and got to meet the great one as her wish, which happened in December and included a trip to Los Angeles and Universal Studios where she and her family had a trolley tour of the studio and a lunch buffet.

Adelaide told Make-A-Wish that she began working on building her strength so she could arm wrestle Rock, noting, “He’s so strong, so I of course had to prove my strength. It wasn’t just about the arm wrestle though; The Rock was also so involved in my wish. He even sent us his famous French Toast on the first morning of our trip and one more time when we got back home to Cheyenne.”

She added, “This wish has really instilled the idea of family in me and having my family be my power has helped me get through treatments. Family is more than who you’re related to by blood. It’s the people around you, at school, at the hospital, the Make-A-Wish family, and now The Rock. This was unforgettable and the best trip ever, plus I did take him down in an arm wrestle.”

– In addition, the Stamford Advocate reports that while visiting WWE Headquarters on the day he joined TKO’s Board of Directors, Rock met with a Connecticut firefighter and his son who had stopped by the facility to see the giant WWE Championship title outside the building. Shane Smith said that he takes his son by Blake the building every Tuesday after Blake’s basketball practice, and the boy asked if they could go to the building and look through the windows.

As they were there, several SUVs arrived and Rock was in one of them. Smith said hi and Rock asked Blake if he could take his picture with him. You can see the pics at the link.