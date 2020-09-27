The Rock Makes First Presidential Endorsement

The Rock has made his first official endorsement for a presidential election. The Great One posted a video to Twitter in which he said that he was endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democratic ticket, for the election.

In the video, Rock talks about how he sat down with Biden and Harris and includes video of his conversation with the two in which he talks about why he is endorsing them. He asks them how they will earn the respect of the American people once they’re elected. Rock doesn’t mention President Trump in the video. You can see the video below, which he captioned:

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”