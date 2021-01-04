wrestling / News
The Rock, Mick Foley and Tony Schiavone Note Anniversary Of Foley’s First WWF Title Win
In an exchange on social media, The Rock and Mick Foley noted that today is the 22-year anniversary of Mick Foley’s first WWF title win. He defeated the Rock in the main event of that week’s episode of RAW, which was pre-taped. It’s also the 22-year anniversary of the Schiavone line, “That’ll put butts in seats,” which according to legend resulted in a lot of people switching from WCW Nitro to RAW to watch Foley’s win. Schiavone jokingly said he was “glad to be a part of it” when replying to Mick.
Foley wrote: “22 YEARS AGO, TODAY. JANUARY 4, 1999. THE NIGHT THE CHANNELS CHANGED! Thanks to everyone who played a part in the biggest win of my career – and one of the biggest ratings wins in the #MondayNightWars Thank you @TheRock for doing the honors!”
Rock added: “This was a massive and historic moment in pro wrestling during the infamous “Monday Night Wars”.
It all hinged on one man becoming @wwe champion – @RealMickFoley. We all had our role to play and I was honored to “do the honors” for you and our business, my friend.”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 4, 2021
Glad to be a part of it 😉👍
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) January 4, 2021
