The Rock Offers More Thoughts on CFL/XFL Talks, Says His Life Has ‘Come Full Circle’

The Rock had some more to say about the recent talks between the CFL and XFL, noting that his life has come “full circle” with the discussions. The actor and WWE alumnus took to Twitter to comment on the talks, which he previously weighed in on earlier this week.

Rock is one of the co-owners of the XFL and signed with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in 1995 before he was a WWE star. He was on the team’s practice squad but was cut two months into the season.

He wrote on Twitter:

Our XFL/CFL discussions have been very exciting. My loyalty will always lie with the players and fans.

Creating greater opportunities for players to play and fans to enjoy is the main goal. With a passion for the game and deep respect for the legacy of the @CFL. 🏆 https://t.co/cDOXzYG7hm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 12, 2021

Yes we have.

We always will.

Sometimes our greatest dream is the best thing to never happen.

💪🏾🖤 @CFL https://t.co/ZYV5mxGvlk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 12, 2021