The Rock Names His Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling

In a new video, The Rock broke down his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling. The Great One did a Q&A on Instagram Live, as you can see below via Twitter, where he answered the popular question about who his faces of the industry would be.

“My wrestling Mount Rushmore would be The Immortal Hulk Hogan, The Nature Boy Ric Flair, The Texas Rattlesnake Steve Austin. And that fourth person, I always kind of keep blank because I vacillate back and forth between Nature Boy Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy Macho Man Savage, Dusty Rhodes. You know, it’s hard to kind of quantify because for me, you always want to pick people who have had the most impact on the wrestling business, who moved the bottom line. But also, most importantly, they just had this intangible, this X-Factor where they could connect with the crowd and connect with an audience. And the bottom line is with those three individuals that I mentioned — Hogan, Austin, and Flair — they really moved the company’s bottom line. They moved the NWA’s bottom line, the WWF and the WWE’s bottom line. In terms of drawing power, these guys were the biggest draws in the history of professional wrestling.

“And that’s all that matters. You know, you can have 15 world titles and 27 other kinds of titles that you have these days. But the bottom line is how strong can you draw, and are you selling arenas outm and are you breaking records? Really, that’s the bottom line. And those three guys have. I think Sammartino did for a very long time. Bob Backlund had an incredible run, too, as well. Where am I on Mount Rushmore? I would say I’m on the back of Mount Rushmore. That’s the part you don’t see, but I’m on the back there all by myself. And I’m raising my eyebrow, and I’m, If you smell…’ I’m doing all that s**t. That’s me on the back.”