The Rock Names His Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling

– The Rock weighed in who would be on his wrestling Mt. Rushmore on Thanksgiving. The People’s Champ retweeted a post by B/R asking who fans would put on their own Mt. Rushmores, naming Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino, Steve Austin.

He noted that he considered “the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs” as criteria. You can see his post below: