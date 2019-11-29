wrestling / News
The Rock Names His Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling
November 28, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rock weighed in who would be on his wrestling Mt. Rushmore on Thanksgiving. The People’s Champ retweeted a post by B/R asking who fans would put on their own Mt. Rushmores, naming Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino, Steve Austin.
He noted that he considered “the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs” as criteria. You can see his post below:
*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs.
Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate.
I’d go with/
Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair
Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino
Steve Austin 🐍 #WrestlingsMtRushmore https://t.co/4nyQsoClXp
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2019
