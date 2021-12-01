The Rock Names His Picks For Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Fourth Spot is A Tie

A fan recently asked the Rock for his picks for a pro wrestling Mount Rushmore, and while he has answered the question before, his picks have changed. He previously named Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin and Ric Flair, but couldn’t decide between Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy Savage and Dusty Rhodes for the fourth spot. That was in 2020.

A year later and it seems he still can’t make his mind up, but that’s part of the fun. Hogan, Austin and Flair still make up three of the spots, with the fourth being a tie between The Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo.

He wrote: “Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions. Hulk Hogan. Steve Austin. Ric Flair. *4th spot is a three-way tie* Undertaker. Pat Patterson. Jackie Fargo. Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby #peopleselbow #bionicelbow”