The Rock Names Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik as the Most Important Match in WWE History

– In a post on Twitter yesterday, former WWE Superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, responded to a WWE on FOX tweet asking fans to share their picks for “the most important match in WWE history.” The Rock named Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984 as his pick.

This was the match where Hulk Hogan won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship from The Iron Sheik and essentially started the era of Hulkamania in the 1980s. The Rock wrote on the iconic matchup, “Hogan vs Sheik. NYC. Garden. 1984. (seminal match with historic implications and a legit bounty thrown in the mix).” You can view his tweet below.