The Rock Shares New Video, Says He Loves Playing the Good Guy
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
The Rock posted a new video online accompanied by a message about “playing the good guy.” The Final Boss posted the video on Monday during Raw, which featured footage of his point of view of the events leading into and including Elimination Chamber when John Cena turned heel and allied with him against Cody Rhodes.
Rock posted the video to Twitter, writing:
It is not known when The Rock will return to WWE programming.
“I love playing the good guy
See ya down the road
~ final boss”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2025
