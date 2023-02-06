The Rock Nominated For Several Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The Rock and several of his projects were nominated for multiple Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which airs on March 4. You can vote here. The nominations include:

Favorite Movie – Black Adam

Favorite Movie Action – Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam.

Favorite Animated Movie – DC’s League of Superpets.

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male) – Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, DC’s League of Superpets.

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male) – Kevin Hart as Ace the Bathound, DC’s League of Superpets.

Favorite Family TV Show – Young Rock