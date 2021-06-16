wrestling / News

The Rock Named #1 ‘Reason to Love America’ By People Magazine

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named as the #1 reason to love America. People Magazine named the Great One as the top choice on the list in their special June 28th issue, which arrives in stores on Friday. Rock was photographed for the issue in Hawaii and posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Thank you. Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason ‘To Love America.’ I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us. Family. Friends. Mana. Happy Fathers Day. Enjoy the read”

WWE has congratulated the People’s Champion on the honor, writing:

He’s won multiple championships, sold out arenas, and smashed box-office records … and now The Rock is the No. 1 reason to love America according to the newest edition of People Magazine!

The aptly-named People’s Champion took to his social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and accept the honor as he graces the cover of the newest issue just in time for Father’s Day.

Expect to learn a lot about “family, friends and mana” from the absolute No. 1 reason to love America when the people’s edition of People Magazine hits newsstands this Friday. Congrats, Rock!

