wrestling / News
The Rock Named #1 ‘Reason to Love America’ By People Magazine
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named as the #1 reason to love America. People Magazine named the Great One as the top choice on the list in their special June 28th issue, which arrives in stores on Friday. Rock was photographed for the issue in Hawaii and posted to Twitter to comment, writing:
“Thank you. Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason ‘To Love America.’ I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us. Family. Friends. Mana. Happy Fathers Day. Enjoy the read”
WWE has congratulated the People’s Champion on the honor, writing:
The Rock is named People Magazine’s #1 reason to love America
He’s won multiple championships, sold out arenas, and smashed box-office records … and now The Rock is the No. 1 reason to love America according to the newest edition of People Magazine!
The aptly-named People’s Champion took to his social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and accept the honor as he graces the cover of the newest issue just in time for Father’s Day.
Thank you 🙏🏾
Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason “To Love America”❤️🇺🇸
I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us.
Family. Friends. Mana 🥃
Happy Fathers Day
Enjoy the read 🤙🏾https://t.co/KvgCPj4KBL
~dj 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rv0ImEXxUg
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 16, 2021
Expect to learn a lot about “family, friends and mana” from the absolute No. 1 reason to love America when the people’s edition of People Magazine hits newsstands this Friday. Congrats, Rock!
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Why AEW Decided Not To Go To Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center
- First Ever NFTs for Bret Hart and Jim Cornette Set To Be Released
- Britt Baker On Emotions Of Winning AEW Women’s Title At Double Or Nothing, Tony Schiavone’s Role In Her Rise
- Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross & More React to Samoa Joe’s NXT Return