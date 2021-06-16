The Rock Named #1 ‘Reason to Love America’ By People Magazine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named as the #1 reason to love America. People Magazine named the Great One as the top choice on the list in their special June 28th issue, which arrives in stores on Friday. Rock was photographed for the issue in Hawaii and posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Thank you. Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason ‘To Love America.’ I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us. Family. Friends. Mana. Happy Fathers Day. Enjoy the read”

WWE has congratulated the People’s Champion on the honor, writing: