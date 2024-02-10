The Rock Weighs In On Ava Getting Death Threats Over WrestleMania Storyline

Ava recently deleted her Twitter account after getting death threats over WWE’s storyline with The Rock heading into WrestleMania, and Rock recently weighed in on the matter. As reported, the NXT GM deleted her account a day after stating that she was getting death threats over her dad seeming to take Rhodes’ spot in the main event of WrestleMania. Rock addressed the situation during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show before Thursday’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

“She’s feeling [the backlash] too,” Rock acknowledged (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Oh yeah, Cody’s gotta finish his story.’ By the way, she’s also got death threats. It’s crazy. Like come on guys, we’re all in this thing.”

He continued, “And by the way, what happens in the middle of the ring and on these storylines, don’t forget that, again, inside baseball – outside the ring, we all talk. We all can figure this thing out while working together.”

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, Cody Rhodes came out and chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for the PPV after all, setting up the storyline heading toward April’s PPV.