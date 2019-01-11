UPDATE: The Rock Says Interview About ‘Snowflake Generation’ Was 100% Fabricated

UPDATE: Hold the phone, folks. The Rock posted to Instagram to deny that the alleged interview with the Daily Star ever happened. You can see the full video below.

“I can’t believe I have to do this AGAIN, and set the record straight on something but I’m happy to do it,” he began. “Earlier today, online, an interview dropped with me — apparently it was with me — where I was insulting and criticizing millennials. The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100% fabricated! I was baffled when I woke up this morning.”

He goes on to say, “I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with you guys all around the world over the years, and you know it’s not a real ‘DJ’ interview if I’m ever insulting, a group, a generation, or anyone because that’s not me, and that’s not who I am, and that’s not what we do.”

ORIGINAL: In an interview with The Daily Star, The Rock spoke about how people are more politically correct these days and how he thinks its stifling Americans’ first amendment rights. Here are highlights:

On PC culture: “I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

On how people being outraged hurts diversity: “We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”